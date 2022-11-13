1 killed in shooting at bonfire party; others injured

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ENFIELD, N.C. — North Carolina authorities say a woman was killed in a shooting at a large bonfire party, and at least six people were injured. WRAL-TV reports that deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday to a shooting at a party at the Double D Ranch, a horse farm in rural Enfield.

A 25-year-old woman, Cierra Webb, from Roanoke Rapids, was killed.

Deputies said more than six people may have been injured at the party, which had hundreds in attendance.

Four people who were shot were in stable condition on Sunday, and one person was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

According to a witness, an argument between a group of women took place before the shooting, and multiple shots were fired. The sheriff’s office said people ran to their cars, and others began firing.

The sheriff’s office said the private party was hosted by a DJ, and a party was held at the same site last weekend without incident.

It was unclear if there was a single shooter or multiple shooters. No arrests have been made.

