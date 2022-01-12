Collett and his passenger, Joshua Pendleton, 45, of Ewing, Virginia, were both taken to a local hospital. Collett was pronounced dead and Pendleton suffered a broken hip and pelvis, the statement said.
All mining operations at the site owned by Nally & Hamilton Enterprises Inc. of Bardstown were shut down and will continue to be suspended Wednesday while an investigation continues, state officials said.
“Our sympathy goes out to Mr. Collett’s family for their loss,” Kentucky Energy and Environment Secretary Rebecca Goodman said. “We will look carefully at what happened, and how it could have been prevented.”