Sanford was living with a daughter of the couple. Investigators said they had moved their daughter and Sanford out of their house and into a rental home because they were not following social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus outbreak. Potter’s supervisor at University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics said Potter’s medication put her at greater risk from the coronavirus.
Joggers found the victims at the arboretum, a research and popular recreational area, near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus on March 31, 2020. Autopsies found both victims were shot in the back of the head, apparently the night before.
Sanford is charged with two counts of party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon. Andrew Martinez, a lawyer representing Sanford, said in court that the defense is in discussions with prosecutors about a plea deal.