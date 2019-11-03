The system is known as ranked-choice or instant-runoff voting. It is in effect in U.S. cities including San Francisco, Minneapolis and Cambridge, Massachusetts, as well as Maine.

Backers say ranked-choice voting forces candidates to broaden their appeal beyond a narrow base in hopes of being chosen second or third by voters whose favorite is someone else.

Critics of the system call it unconstitutional or confusing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD