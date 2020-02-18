More than 40 people have been killed by the train, which travels at speeds up to 79 mph (127 kph) through some of Florida’s most densely populated cities, according to records. An analysis of data by The Associated Press in December found the death rate is about one for every 29,000 miles (47,000 kilometers) the trains have traveled, which is the worst per-mile death rate of the nation’s 821 railroads.