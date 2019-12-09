Outcome Health mainly works with pharmaceutical companies whose ads appear on tablets in doctors’ waiting rooms.
Authorities allege that the company billed clients for full ad campaigns when only some ads were placed. The company is accused of falsifying ad performance statements and later using them to help secure millions in loans.
Others indicted include former CEO Rishi Shah and president Shradha Agarwal, who were expected to enter pleas next week. Former chief financial officer Brad Purdy pleaded not guilty Monday to several fraud charges.
All three denied wrongdoing through their attorneys.
