GRAMBLING, La. — Officials at a Louisiana university say one person was shot and another arrested on campus.

Grambling State University released the information about Thursday morning’s shooting in a brief online “safety update.”

The post says one of the two people involved was a student at the school, but does not say which. The statement says the wound is not considered life-threatening.

The statement says campus police and the Lincoln Parrish Sherriff’s Office are investigating.

