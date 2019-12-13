On its Facebook page, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office asked that people stay away from the plant.

AD

Photos and video from news outlets show heavily armed law enforcement officers and flashing lights around a small industrial plant.

AD

Nearby schools were put on lockdown as a precaution. Authorities also shut down a gas station next door and told an employee to stay inside, said Dion Spencer, who works there. He said police swarmed the area.

“All I know was there was a lot of them out here,” Spencer said.

About 300 people work at the plant, which makes plastic food and beverage containers, Dart Container spokeswoman Margo Burrage told The Associated Press.

Dustin Giles, the assistant store manager at the nearby Sonic Drive-In fast food restaurant, said he received multiple robocalls to “stay inside, lock your doors, a shooter is at large.”

AD

“We got here about 7. Right about the time we got here is when we started seeing police cars, EMS and fire trucks,” Giles said. “We thought something was on fire.”

The plant is along a busy suburban highway near Interstate 20 in Conyers, a suburb about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of downtown Atlanta.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD