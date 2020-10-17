Police don’t have any suspects or know the motive but say a fight between a man and woman had broken out there early in the evening. They say a small box-style SUV pulled up to the lot and started firing.
A worker at one of the food stands fired back, and the car fled. Police don’t know if the car was struck. Authorities are looking for any help finding the suspect.
“It’s a sad and it’s a tragic day,” Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost said. “Help us bring justice to these family members who had their children shot.”
