TEXAS

10 killed in Dallas-area small plane crash

A town official said 10 people were killed when a small twin-engine plane crashed into a hangar during takeoff at a Dallas-area airport.

Mary Rosenbleeth, a spokeswoman for Addison, Tex., said no one survived the crash Sunday morning at the Addison Municipal Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Beechcraft BE-350 King Air was destroyed after it struck an unoccupied hangar soon after 9 a.m.

Rosenbleeth said the Dallas County medical examiner’s office confirmed the deaths. An official said the office could not release any information Sunday evening.

FAA investigators were at the crash site Sunday, and the National Transportation Safety Board was sending a crew to the scene.

Addison is about 20 miles north of Dallas.

— Associated Press

WEST VIRGINIA

Lawmakers call for state of emergency after severe storms

Severe thunderstorms caused flash flooding that knocked houses off their foundations and washed out roads in several mountainous counties of West Virginia, and some state lawmakers asked the governor on Sunday to declare a state of emergency.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for portions of northern and eastern West Virginia after several inches of rain fell rapidly on Saturday night. High water and mudslides forced several roads to be closed, including four-lane U.S. Route 33.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

In a letter Sunday afternoon, senators and delegates representing Pendleton, Preston, Randolph and Tucker counties asked Gov. Jim Justice (R) to respond quickly to the flooding. An emergency declaration would allow counties to use state resources to respond to flood-hit areas.

— Associated Press

Six injured in house party shooting: Police on Long Island said a shooting during a house party injured six people, including a 15-year-old girl. Suffolk County police said it happened about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the front yard of a home in Bay Shore, N.Y. Police said five of the victims were outside the house and the sixth was inside. Their ages ranged from 15 to 33, they said. All were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not give a motive for the shooting. There have been no arrests.

— Associated Press