In this June 16, 2018 photo, Taliban fighters greet residents in the Surkhroad district of Nangarhar province, east of Kabul, Afghanistan. Peace in Afghanistan seems even more elusive, both for troops on the front lines of this war-battered country and for survivors of countless attacks, since the Taliban shrugged off the government’s latest offers of cease-fire and negotiations. (Rahmat Gul/Associated Press)

1. NATO SUMMIT OFF TO ROCKY START

A testy exchange between Trump and NATO’s secretary general, with the president claiming “Germany is captive to Russia” over a pipeline project, kicks off what’s expected to be a fraught gathering of the alliance’s 29 members.

2. AFTER ORDEAL, RESCUED TEAMMATES SURPRISINGLY FIT

The soccer teammates rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand lost weight during their 18-day ordeal but had water while they were trapped and are in good health, a health official says.

3. WHICH PARTY’S SENDING MIXED MESSAGES

Since Trump tapped conservative jurist Brett Kavanaugh to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court, Democrats have struggled to unify behind a clear and coherent message in opposition.

4. BEIJING FIRES BACK IN SPIRALING CONFLICT

China slams the latest U.S. tariff threat as a “totally unacceptable” escalation of their trade battle and vows to protect its “core interests.”

5. IN WAR-BATTERED AFGHANISTAN, OUTLOOK GRIM

Peace has come to seem even more elusive since the Taliban shrugged off the government’s latest offers of cease-fire and negotiations.

6. ‘LIFE IN PRISON ISN’T A LIFE’

A twice-convicted killer scheduled to be executed in Nevada by an untried three-drug lethal injection is steadfast in his desire to be put to death, but a final-hour lawsuit by a drug company could halt the execution.

7. BILL DE BLASIO SNARED IN BORDER DISPUTE

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency alleges that the New York mayor illegally crossed from Mexico into the U.S. while visiting the Texas border in June.

8. WHAT’S SEEN AS BOON FROM WARMING

The red spruce, a tree heavily damaged by acid rain in the Northeast, is rebounding 30 years later because of less pollution and a longer growing season caused by climate change.

9. ACTOR’S CRASH CAUGHT ON VIDEO

Surveillance footage shows George Clooney being thrown into the air after slamming his motorbike into an oncoming car that turned into his path on the Italian island of Sardinia.

10. WHO’S HOPING TO END HALF-CENTURY DROUGHT

England looks to advance to the World Cup final for the first time since winning the championship in 1966 as it faces Croatia in the semifinals.

