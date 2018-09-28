Local fishing boats move in to recover the passengers and crew of Air Niugini flight following the plane crashing into the sea on its approach to Chuuk International Airport in the Federated States of Micronesia., Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. All 47 passengers and crew survived a plane’s crash landing in a Pacific lagoon Friday morning, wading through waist-deep water to the emergency exits and escaping on local boats that came to the rescue in the Micronesia archipelago. (James Yaingeluo via AP) (Associated Press)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. AFTER DRAMATIC TESTIMONY, MORE TOXIC, PARTISAN POLITICS

Senate Republicans are plowing forward with a committee vote Friday on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court; Democrats remain vehemently opposed.

2. IT ALL COMES DOWN TO YOUR POINT OF VIEW

In an era of political polarization and yawning cultural divides, Americans came away having heard very different things during Christine Blasey Ford’s and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s testimonies.

3. WHO WAS PLEASED WITH THE NOMINEE’S TESTIMONY

President Trump tweeted his approval of Judge Kavanaugh’s performance after his forceful pushback against the woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.

4. MIRACLE IN MICRONESIA

All 47 passengers and crew survived a plane’s crash landing in a Pacific lagoon, wading through waist-deep water to the emergency exits and escaping on local boats that came to the rescue.

5. HOW “COUNTRY STRONG” IS HELPING TRAUMATIZED MUSIC FANS

Survivors of the Las Vegas festival shooting, who were already bonded through the music, have formed a tight-knit, encouraging community as they heal, support and remember.

6. MIDDLE EAST ENEMIES TRADE ATOMIC ACCUSATIONS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu charged Iran with keeping a “secret atomic warehouse,” while the Iranian foreign minister derided the Israeli presentation saying the country needed to come clean about its own nuclear program.

7. BETTER WATCH WHERE YOU’RE GOING

Today’s digital maps — seemingly more precise than ever — aren’t always as dependable as they appear.

8. TESLA WUNDERKIND FACING POSSIBLE DISMISSAL

U.S. securities regulators are asking a federal court to oust Elon Musk as chairman and CEO, alleging that he committed securities fraud with false statements about plans to take the company private.

9. WHAT THRILLS JAPAN’S SPACE EXPLORATION AGENCY

New photos taken on the surface of an asteroid about 170 million miles away by two Japanese jumping robotic rovers show that it is unsurprisingly rocky.

10. EUROPEANS SEEK TO DEFEND HOME TURF IN GOLF SHOWDOWN

American Jordan Spieth and Spaniard Jon Rahm are firing up their teams at the Ryder Cup which began Friday at France’s Le Golf National.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.