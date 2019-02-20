Residents stand near a wall as they watch a member of the National Police Action Force, or FAES, an elite commando unit created for anti-gang operations, patrol the Antimano neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Human Rights Watch has detailed widespread abuses by members of Venezuela’s security forces in reports published in 2014 and 2017. (Rodrigo Abd/Associated Press)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. POSSIBLE PEACE DECLARATION LOOMS OVER KIM-TRUMP SUMMIT

Such an announcement ending the six-decade-old Korean War could open up a whole new set of problems for Washington if not done carefully.

2. CALIFORNIA VS. TRUMP ESCALATES

Disputes over the president’s border wall and California’s bullet train are intensifying the feud between the White House and the nation’s most populous state.

3. DEADLY CRACKDOWN STOKES FEAR IN VENEZUELA

Hyperinflation and food and medicine shortages have eroded support for socialist President Maduro and rights groups say an elite police unit is resorting to targeted killings.

4. BERNIE SANDERS MAY NOT NEED 2016 MAGIC

The 77-year-old Vermont senator will push his progressive agenda and might not need to depend on his last bid’s sparkle in 2020 to win his party’s presidential nomination.

5. CIVILIANS EVACUATE FROM LAST IS HOLDOUT IN SYRIA

A convoy of trucks carrying civilians leaves the last enclave held by Islamic State militants in eastern Syria.

6. WHERE MILITARY IS TRAINING FOR NEXT CONFLICT

High up in the California mountains, Marines undergoing advanced cold-weather training are learning how to battle future enemies and the unforgiving environment.

7. WHAT FEDS ARE SHARING WITH PRIVATE GROUPS

The U.S. government is acknowledging it shares its terrorist watchlist with more than 1,400 private entities, including hospitals and universities, prompting concerns from civil libertarians.

8. CONTAMINATED WASTEWATER FLOWING FROM US MINING SITES

The AP finds that the toxic torrent is killing aquatic life and tainting drinking water sources in Montana, California, Colorado, Oklahoma and at least five other states.

9. CHICAGO POLICE DISMISSED JUSSIE SMOLLETT TIP

Authorities investigated but dismissed a tip that on the night “Empire” actor reported being attacked he was in an elevator of his apartment building with two brothers later arrested and released from custody in the probe.

10. ‘A LITTLE MORE ON THE SIDES’

At a barbershop in Vietnam’s capital, a hairdresser is offering free Trump or Kim hairstyles as summit frenzy ratchets up.

