Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin holds a Puerto Rico flag as he participates in a protest demanding the resignation of governor Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, July 19, 2019. Protesters are demanding Rossello step down for his involvement in a private chat in which he used profanities to describe an ex-New York City councilwoman and a federal control board overseeing the island’s finance. (Carlos Giusti/Associated Press)

1. WHO’S FAVORED TO BE NEXT UK LEADER

Britain’s governing Conservative Party is set to reveal the identity of the country’s next prime minister, with Brexit champion Boris Johnson the strong favorite to get the job.

2. HOW CONGRESS VIEWS BUDGET DEAL

Republicans point to the $1.37 trillion agreement’s call for large increases in military spending while Democrats say the deal protects spending on domestic programs.

3. WHAT FBI DIRECTOR’S TESTIMONY COULD PORTEND

Christopher Wray’s hearing before a Senate committee could be something of a preview of the intense questioning special counsel Robert Mueller is likely to face the next day.

4. ‘WE’RE FED UP’

Puerto Ricans remain unsatisfied with Ricardo Rosselló’s apology for an offensive, obscenity-laden online chat and vow to keep protesting until he leaves office.

5. VENEZUELANS IN THE DARK AGAIN

Reviving fears of the blackouts that plunged the country into chaos a few months ago, the government again accuses opponents of sabotaging the nation’s hydroelectric power system.

6. US SANCTIONS SQUEEZE IRAN’S MIDDLE CLASS

Iranians have been hard hit by the collapse of the national currency, accelerating inflation and eroding wages — up-ending the vital housing market.

7. HUNDREDS OF BLACK DEATHS IN ‘RED SUMMER’ IGNORED CENTURY LATER

From Arkansas to Maryland, and Washington to Chicago, the summer of 1919 saw hundreds of African Americans beat, lynched, shot and fatally burned around the country.

8. POPE FRANCIS NAMES NEW LEADER OF WEST VIRGINIA DIOCESE

Baltimore Auxiliary Bishop Mark Brennan takes over following a scandal over the former bishop’s sexual harassment of adults and lavish spending of church money.

9. MORE WOMEN BEING NOMINATED TO MILITARY ACADEMIES

But an analysis finds men are still put forward by members of Congress for admission to U.S. service academies nearly three times as often.

10. OHIO SCHOOL MAKES ESPORTS HISTORY

A private school near Cleveland becomes the first U.S. all-girls school to launch a varsity esports program.

