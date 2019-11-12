The crisis-torn Andean nation’s first indigenous president steps down, and then flees, after violence followed allegations of electoral fraud. Morales has called it a coup by the opposition.

3. ISRAELI AIRSTRIKES TARGET ISLAMIC JIHAD COMMANDERS

The attacks in Gaza and in Syria escalate Israel’s confrontation with Iran and its proxies across the region and threaten to unleash another devastating round of cross-border violence with Palestinian militants.

4. US HELD RECORD NUMBER OF MIGRANT KIDS IN CUSTODY IN 2019

Tens of thousands of migrant children have been sent to 170 shelters in 23 states where mental health experts say they risk being exposed to trauma that can cause lifelong problems, AP reports.

5. WHAT’S ON THE LINE FOR IMMIGRANTS

Supreme Court justices are hearing arguments on the Trump administration’s bid to end DACA, which shields immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation.

6. CONGRESS HAS UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Lawmakers are pressing for an agreement on $1.4 trillion worth of federal agency budgets or finalizing a rewrite of North American trade rules.

7. CHINA AIMS TO BUILD OWN YELLOWSTONE

Beijing wants to set limits on the Tibetan plateau’s growth to implement its own version of one of the U.S.’s proudest legacies — a national park system, AP discovers.

8. ‘MAKING HARD CHOICES TO BRING CHANGE’

In the wake of an internal survey that detailed multiple allegations of rape and sexual harassment of its female staffers, the leader of the World Food Program vows to go after abusers, AP learns.

9. NATION’S MIDSECTION BRACES FOR BITTER COLD

Forecasters say the southern Plains to the Great Lakes could experience record cold, thanks to what it calls an “arctic airmass.”

10. NINERS UNBEATEN NO MORE

Jason Myers kicks a 42-yard field goal in overtime and the Seattle Seahawks hand San Francisco (8-1) its first loss of the season with a 27-24 victory.

