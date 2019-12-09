3. HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SET TO HEAR FINDINGS AGAINST TRUMP Chairman Jerrold Nadler expects the committee to vote soon, possibly this week, on at least two or more charges against the president.

4. HIGHLY ANTICIPATED REPORT TO FIND RUSSIA PROBE VALID The report is expected to reject President Donald Trump’s claims that the Russia investigation was illegitimate and tainted by political bias from FBI leaders.

5. WHAT CHINA CLAIMS ABOUT PEOPLE AT VOCATIONAL TRAINING FACILITIES Officials say detainees have all graduated and are leading happy lives, their families say Muslim minorities are still being detained in prisons and camps.

6. TRAINING SHORTFALLS EXPOSED BY ACCIDENTAL POLICE SHOOTINGS The methods used to train officers with their firearms “create the illusion of learning” but are inadequate for the demands of today’s policing.

7. NEW FORM OF TOURISM TAKES ROOT IN BETHLEHEM As pilgrims descend on the town this Christmas, the focus shifts on the West Bank town’s Palestinian residents, their culture and history and their struggles under Israeli occupation.

8. WHERE A HISTORY-SHAPING ELECTION WILL TAKE PLACE The Brexit election, which will help determine where the country’s formal relationship with the European Union lands, is the most critical polling day since World War II.

9. LIVES OF MIGRANT WORKERS ‘A BIGGER TRAGEDY THAN THEIR DEATH’ New Delhi fire victims lived and worked in unsafe spaces without proper ventilation and prone to fire.

10. WHO WILL BE IN THE RUNNING FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE With Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Eddie Murphy as locs, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will unveil their nominations in Los Angeles.

