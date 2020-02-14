3. BLOOMBERG TARGETED BY 2020 HOPEFULS They are accusing their billionaire rival of trying to buy his way into the White House and raising questions about his commitment to racial equality.

4. ‘I HAVE TO GO TO SAUDI’ Thousands of Ethiopians escaping extreme poverty trek to Saudi Arabia in search of work each year, crossing deserts, the sea and a long journey through war-torn Yemen to get to the kingdom.

5. AP: FEDS TO TARGET MEDICARE MARKETERS A government watchdog plans to investigate how telemarketers may be getting hold of seniors’ personal Medicare information, a red flag for potential fraud and waste.

6. WHY A HIGHWAY IS KEY IN SYRIA President Bashar Assad reclaims the Damascus-Aleppo highway, a roadway through the country’s major cities and a key to control after eight years of civil war.

7. INDIA KEEPS LID ON KASHMIR’S INTERNET Kashmiris are only allowed to access government-approved websites while popular social media sites like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter remain blocked.

8. ‘RED FLAG’ LAW REMOVES HUNDREDS OF GUNS A Florida law that allows judges to bar anyone deemed dangerous from possessing firearms has been used 3,500 times since its enactment after the Parkland high school massacre in 2018.

9. WHAT HAS SOME ECONOMISTS CONCERNED Negative interest rates are likely to be a feature of the global economy for years to come and could change the way people save and invest.

10. ‘I AM REALLY SORRY’ Alex Bregman and his Houston Astros teammates speak about the sign-stealing scheme they used during their 2017 run to a World Series title and again the next season.