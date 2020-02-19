2. ROD BLAGOJEVICH WALKS FREE The former Illinois governor is back in his Chicago home after being released from prison after Trump cut short his 14-year sentence for political corruption.

3. ‘WE JUST WANT TO CELEBRATE’ Hundreds of passengers begin leaving the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan after the end of a much-criticized, two-week quarantine that failed to stop the spread of a new virus.

4. WHERE THERE WAS A SYMBOLIC FLIGHT AMID WAR A commercial flight from Damascus carrying Syrian officials and journalists lands in Aleppo for the first time in years, while nearby, a government onslaught has displaced more than 900,000 civilians in the northwest.

5. INTO THE HEAT OF DEBATE BATTLE IN VEGAS The first major test of billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign plays out in the city of high rollers when he faces questions and sharp elbows from other candidates on the stage for the first time.

6. ‘WHEN MONEY DOESN’T COME, PEOPLE DIE’ As Yemenis go hungry, many food deliveries have been blocked as Houthi rebels demand the U.N. give them a cut of the billions of dollars in international aid money, AP learns.

7. YEMEN DRONES LINKED TO IRAN A small instrument within drones that targeted the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry and those in the arsenal of Yemen’s Houthi rebels match components recovered in downed Iranian drones, reports say.

8. EX-AUSTRALIAN LEADER DISCLOSES FLIGHT 370 THEORY Tony Abbott claims top Malaysian government officials suspected the vanishing of the Malaysian Airlines jetliner almost six years ago was a mass murder-suicide by the pilot.

9. ROBERT DURST BEING TRIED FOR OLD MURDER The eccentric real estate heir, now 76, is accused of fatally shooting his best friend in 2000 to keep her silent about the disappearance and presumed 1982 killing of his wife.

10. ‘NOW IS JUST THE RIGHT TIME’ Eight years after the singer’s death, a holographic Whitney Houston will appear on a concert stage again with a European tour and U.S. dates expected to follow.