Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, joined at right by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Republican and Democratic leaders aren’t quite celebrating President Donald Trump’s historic meeting Tuesday with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, saying the initial agreement they struck won’t mean much unless the North completely denuclearizes. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. NKOREA: TRUMP OFFERS TO HALT WAR GAMES

Pyongyang says that during the Singapore summit, the American president expressed a desire to stop U.S.-South Korea military drills — catching many U.S. politicians off guard.

2. WILL SUMMIT SPECTACLE LEAD TO SUBSTANTIAL CHANGE?

For a brief moment in Singapore, decades of hostile words and actions give way to the possibility of peace.

3. JUDGE OKS $85B AT&T-TIME WARNER MERGER

The Justice Department had sued to block the deal, arguing it would hurt competition in cable and satellite TV and jack up consumer costs.

4. WHO WANTS LIMITS ON INFO IN CASE RELATED TO RUSSIA PROBE

Robert Mueller’s team worries Russian spies will use a criminal case in Washington to gather information about its investigation into Moscow’s attempts to hack the 2016 election.

5. STATE SENATOR WINS VA. DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSIONAL PRIMARY

State Sen. Jennifer Wexton claims victory in the state’s 10th District as five states hold primaries.

6. SEATTLE REPEALS TAX DESIGNED TO EASE HOMELESS CRISIS

The city council votes to drop the tax on large companies after push back from Amazon and some other corporations in the region.

7. WHERE UPDATED DATA SHOWS SPIKE IN STORM DEATHS

Puerto Rico’s government releases new information that adds detail to the growing consensus that hundreds or even thousands of people died as an indirect result of Hurricane Maria.

8. HOUSE WEIGHS BILLS CONFRONTING OPIOID CRISIS

An estimated 11.8 million people misused opioids in 2016, leading to some 40,000 deaths.

9. WHAT FUELS SURGE IN CHARITABLE GIVING

A surging stock market and huge gifts from billionaires spur an estimated $410 billion in philanthropy in the U.S. in 2017.

10. CAPITALS, WARRIORS HOLD VICTORY PARADES

“It’s basically nuts,” says captain of the NHL Stanley Cup champions, Alex Ovechkin, surveying the Washington, DC crowd. On the West Coast, Golden State fans hold ‘Dynasty’ signs for the team’s third title in four years.

