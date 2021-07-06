The bloodshed was comparable to the long Fourth of July weekend last year, when 17 people were fatally shot and 70 more were wounded. A 7-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy were among the dead that weekend.
Police Superintendent David Brown has been under pressure after violent crime rose dramatically in 2020 compared with the year before. Even before the holiday weekend, the department said that in the first six months of the year, there were 332 homicides, compared with 338 for the same period last year.
— Associated Press
MASSACHUSETTS
Harvard returning tomahawk to tribe
A tomahawk once owned by Chief Standing Bear, a pioneering Native American civil rights leader, is returning to his Nebraska tribe after decades in a museum at Harvard.
The university’s Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology says it’s been working with members of the Ponca Tribe in Nebraska and Oklahoma to repatriate the artifact.
Larry Wright Jr., chairman of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, said Tuesday the return of the historic weapon is a powerful symbol of homecoming for the tribe.
Standing Bear was arrested in 1878 for leaving the tribe’s Oklahoma reservation to fulfill a promise he made to bury his eldest son back in their tribe’s homeland in Nebraska’s Niobrara River Valley. In his landmark federal trial, he successfully argued for the recognition of Native Americans as people entitled to rights and protection under the law.
The tomahawk has changed hands several times over the decades.
Standing Bear, who died in 1908, originally bestowed it to John Lee Webster, one of his lawyers in his landmark case, but the heirloom was sold to a private collector when Webster died, according to Brett Chapman, an Oklahoma lawyer and descendant of Standing Bear.
Harvard acquired it in 1982 when it was donated by the estate of William Henry Claflin Jr., a Belmont, Mass., resident who had purchased it from the widow of William Morris, an Omaha attorney, in 1930, according to the museum. It’s unclear how Morris came into possession of the tomahawk.
— Associated Press