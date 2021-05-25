Even as she taught in the Tulsa school system for 40 years, Ernestine and her husband, LeRoy Gibbs, opened a poultry and fish market in the rebuilt Greenwood in the 1940s. Urban renewal in the late 1950s forced them to move Gibbs Fish & Poultry Market further into north Tulsa. The family purchased a shopping center, expanded the grocery market and operated other businesses there until they could no longer sustain it.