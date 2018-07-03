NEW YORK — A tenth suspect has been arrested in the death of a 15-year-old New York City boy who was slashed in the neck with a machete outside a Bronx bodega.

Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of 26-year-old Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion hours after charging a ninth suspect in the June 20 death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz.

Concepcion and 29-year-old Diego Suero are charged with murder, manslaughter and gang assault.

Information on their lawyers wasn’t immediately available. No telephone numbers were listed for them.

Guzman-Feliz, known as “Junior,” dreamed of becoming a police officer, and his death shocked the community.

His funeral last Wednesday ended with several hundred people chanting “Justice for Junior!” as pallbearers dressed in Yankees jerseys loaded his casket into a hearse.

Police established a scholarship in his honor.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.