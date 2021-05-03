“They all congregated outside on the deck to take a group photo. So when somebody went down to get ready to take the picture, the deck caved in, in the center, and gave in. So then everybody fell to the rocks below,” said emergency management spokeswoman Amy Maxwell.
One of those injured, Sondra Teligades, told WTVC that she heard a cracking noise before falling. She said she was treated at Erlanger Hospital for a concussion and rib contusions before being sent home.
The county’s building inspection department will review the collapse to determine the cause, authorities said.