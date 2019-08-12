MONTCHANIN, Del. — Eleven people are safe after their tubing trip on a river in Pennsylvania ended on rocks in Delaware.

Police tell WPVI-TV the group started tubing on the Brandywine River in Chester County, Pennsylvania, on Sunday. But they called 911 when they became stranded on rocks around 9 p.m.

It took firefighters about an hour to reach the group. They were taken to the Smith Bridge in Montchanin, Delaware, around 11 p.m.

The tubers were treated for hypothermia.

