“The white water just tumbled them and they were just like dominoes flying through the water,” KPIX-TV quoted witness Anna Ritter as saying.
A high surf warning had been issued earlier Sunday advising of potentially dangerous waves that could reach up to 25 feet (8 meters) or higher along the coast, news outlets reported.
Santa Cruz County Fire Battalion Chief Daniel Kline said the agency increased its staffing due to the warnings and was able to quickly respond to retrieve the stranded children. Surfers and rescue teams on personal watercraft and boats pulled the children to safety.
No injuries were reported, Klein said.
