A report by the private contractor detailed policy violations that led to the escape. Employees allowed the youths out of their cells after bedtime and then left them unsupervised, it said. Once left alone, the teens got onto an elevator that was improperly left open and tricked the operator into sending them to an unsecured floor. Staff did not immediately call 911, according to the report.
Nashville’s juvenile court administrator, Kathryn Sinback, said the four involved employees are being fired. It’s unclear when their terminations go into effect.
Authorities say Caruthers should be considered armed and dangerous. His 2018 armed robbery case has been transferred to adult court.
