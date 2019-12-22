The shooting, which police called an “isolated incident,” unfolded in a city that has struggled to curb high rates of gun violence amid national scrutiny, though homicides have dropped since a dramatic peak in 2016. Police say shootings in the city are on track to decrease again this year, but Sunday’s tragedy raised familiar frustrations among residents and local officials.

AD

AD

Police said they are questioning two men, one who was injured and another who had a revolver, according to the Tribune.

Two people appeared to be “shooting randomly at people as they exited the party,” Chief of Patrol Fred Waller told reporters, according to the Tribune, describing more shots at another location nearby.

— Hannah Knowles

Michigan

Family finds woman's remains near cabin

A body was found near a cabin in northwestern Michigan where a 47-year-old Detroit-area woman reportedly went missing in October, authorities said.

The family of Adrienne Quintal, 47, called authorities in Benzie County about 1:30 p.m. Saturday to report finding the body in a flooded area on the family’s property near Honor, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.

AD

Benzie County Undersheriff Kyle Rosa, deputies and a medical examiner recovered the body. An autopsy was planned to identify the body and determine a cause of death.

AD

The last known communication with Quintal was through a family friend on Oct. 17, according to her sister Jenny Bryson. She said Quintal called the friend at 2:34 a.m. to say she was involved in a shootout with two men who were outside the cabin while she was inside. The friend said Quintal explained that she shot one man in the face and the other shot at her, Bryson said.

— Associated Press

Texas barber shot over child's haircut, police say: A dispute over a child's haircut ended with gunfire Saturday at a Texas barbershop, according to authorities. Deputies are looking for a man who shot an employee of a barbershop in the Houston suburb of Katy during an argument, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Saturday. Witnesses said the argument was over a haircut given to the man's son. The alleged shooter left the barbershop in a sedan, according to the sheriff's office. The employee was shot three times and was in stable condition at a hospital, KPRC-TV reported.

AD

AD

Semitrailer inflicts damage on Florida landmark: A semitrailer plowed into a historic inn south of Orlando early Sunday, causing major damage but no apparent injuries. Photos show that the truck ran through the wall of the Desert Inn and a portion of the building collapsed around it. The inn closed last year and the Florida Highway Patrol says no one was seriously hurt. Lt. Kim Montes said Mareo Cawley was hauling orange juice about 3:15 a.m. when he didn't realize he had left the road before he smashed into the building. She said the crash remains under investigation.

— From news services

AD