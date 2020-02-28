Firefighters, lifeguards and other agencies responded after authorities received reports of people in the water calling for help in Spanish at about 4:30 a.m., a city statement said.
Surface and dive teams were searching for one to three others believed to have been transported by a boat from Mexico and dropped off, the statement said.
The U.S. Border Patrol and Coast Guard were attempting to locate the panga boat, a type of open boat favored by smugglers.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.