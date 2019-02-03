DOVER, Del. — A 13-year-old dog is home again after being missing for three weeks, including during the recent bitter cold as the temperatures dropped down to single digits and wind chills sank below zero in Delaware.

The Delaware State News reports two people found Spanky on Thursday, hunkered beneath a porch. A visit to a veternarian’s office confirmed the Yorkie Chihuahua mix had lost weight, but he showed no signs of hypothermia or frostbite.

Sarah Kathryn of Dover was 15 years old when she got Spanky. She says Spanky’s return is “such a happy ending for our family.”

She believes Spanky escaped Jan. 11 through a hole in the fence when she was in San Francisco.

Kathryn says the family needs to fatten up Spanky now.

