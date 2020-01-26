She said the tipping point came after Hurricanes Charley, Frances and Jeanne did major structural damage in 2004, costing about $100,000. The cost of upkeep has been difficult for the congregation, especially patching frequent problems with the leaky roof.

Florida Today reports the church plans to sell the building.

Joan Threlkeld , now 94, grew up in the church, watching her mom and aunt sing in the choir and listening to music on one of the only pipe organs in the area.

“It was part of our life,” she said.