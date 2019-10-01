However, the San Diego Union-Tribune says the Sheriff’s Department didn’t announce the death publicly and declined to discuss the case.

The paper says it only learned of the death Monday after filing a state Public Records Act request.

The Union-Tribune has been investigating deaths in county jails. There have been at least 141 deaths since 2009.

The paper says the county has the highest jail mortality rate among California’s six largest counties over the past decade.

