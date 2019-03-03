A sheriff confirmed that at least 14 people were killed by a possible tornado in Alabama on Sunday as severe storms destroyed mobile homes, snapped trees and left a trail of destruction and weather warnings extending into Georgia, Florida and South Carolina.

Dozens of emergency responders rushed to assist in Lee County in Alabama, after what appeared to be a large tornado struck Sunday afternoon as part of a powerful storm system raking the Southeast.

“I can say that at this time we have 14 confirmed fatalities,” Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones told WRBL-TV. “And again the search continues. We still have some people that are reported missing.”

Authorities warned that the death toll could rise as search efforts continued in the small community of Beauregard, about 60 miles east of Montgomery, and surrounding areas. Jones said the storm’s path of destruction stretched for miles through his rural county, and in places was about a quarter of a mile wide.

Several people in Lee County were taken to hospitals, “some of them with very serious injuries,” Jones said.

Rita Smith, spokeswoman for the Lee County Emergency Management Agency, said about 150 first responders were assisting in the storm’s aftermath.

Multiple homes were destroyed or damaged in Beauregard, she said.

“We’ve still got people being pulled out of rubble,” Lee County Coroner Bill Harris told Al.com on Sunday evening. “We’re going to be here all night.”

No deaths had been reported Sunday evening from storm-damaged Alabama counties outside Lee County, said Gregory Robinson, spokesman for the Alabama Emergency Management Agency. But he said crews were still surveying damage in several counties in the southwestern part of the state.

Radar and video evidence showed what looked like a large tornado crossing the area near Beauregard shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, said meteorologist Meredith Wyatt with the National Weather Service office in Birmingham.