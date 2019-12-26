The 14-year-old is one of three youths who police believe were involved in the stabbing of Tessa Majors, 18, of Charlottesville, Va., as she walked through Manhattan’s Morningside Park on Dec. 11.

Police tracked the boy down after taking the unusual step last week of releasing photographs of him but not his name or any other identifying information.

Of the two other suspects, only one has been charged.

A 13-year-old boy arrested Dec. 13 and charged as a juvenile with felony murder told detectives he was at the park with the other youths but wasn’t the one who stabbed Majors, police said.

Another juvenile suspect was questioned for several hours, also on Dec. 13, but police let him go, Harrison said.

Majors was memorialized Saturday at a private service at her high school in Charlottesville. St. Anne’s Head of School David Lourie told mourners that being around Majors left everyone feeling “more optimistic about the future.”

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Park visitor killed by falling redwood tree

A huge redwood tree fell and killed a man visiting Muir Woods National Monument Park in California on Christmas Eve, authorities said Thursday.

Subhradeep Dutta, 28, of Edina, Minn., died while walking on a marked dirt trail with two other people in the park north of San Francisco famous for its towering trees, according to the Marin County coroner’s office and a spokesman for the park.

Dutta was pinned by the trunk of the 200-foot-tall tree and died at the scene. The trunk measured more than four feet in diameter.

A woman injured by falling debris was taken to the hospital. A man hiking with the group escaped injury.

The tree fell after several winter storms over two weeks.

“This is a very rare and isolated event that may have occurred due to wet ground from recent winter storms, around the roots of the tree,” park spokesman Charles Strickfaden said in an email.

Almost a million people visit the park each year. It remained open Thursday, and only the areas affected by debris from the fallen tree were closed to the public.

— Associated Press

