LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Fifteen people have been taken to a hospital with minor injuries after two buses collided at Walt Disney World.

The Florida Highway Patrol says one bus rear-ended another at a parking booth near Epcot Tuesday morning.

There were 51 passengers on the two buses.

A highway patrol spokeswoman says the passengers taken to the hospital had “very minor injuries.”

