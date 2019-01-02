Tulsa City Council member Christa Patrick, left, daughter of late council chairman David Patrick, holds a sign for a section of street renamed in her father’s honor as her mother, Dannette Patrick, is comforted by grandson David Patrick at a ceremony Wednesday. David Patrick, who died Sept. 14 at 67, served nine terms on the Tulsa council. His daughter was sworn in last month as a member representing his former district. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World/AP)

HAWAII

16 rescued in Pacific after fire on car carrier

One crew member who abandoned a vessel that caught fire in the Pacific Ocean while carrying cars from Japan to Hawaii remains missing after 16 people were rescued. Four other crew members were listed as unresponsive after rescue ships spotted them and lowered life rings into the water but got no reply.

The Sincerity Ace, a 650-foot car carrier, had 21 crew members on board when the fire started Monday while en route to Hawaii from Japan.

The U.S. Coast Guard coordinated with merchant ships in the rescue effort; the Sincerity Ace was 2,071 miles northwest of Honolulu.

Japanese shipping company Shoei Kisen Kaisha owns the Panamanian-flagged vessel. The vessel was still on fire Wednesday, company spokesman Darrell Wilson said in a statement.

Coast Guard and U.S. Navy aircraft are searching a 6,711-mile area for the missing crew member, but are unable to land, Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West said. The nearest Coast Guard ships are days away, he said.

The company, based in Imabari, Japan, has dispatched commercial tugs to the vessel, which are estimated to be four to five days away, Wilson said.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Panel proposes arming teachers, after attack

The commission investigating a shooting massacre at a Florida high school unanimously approved its initial findings and recommendations Wednesday, including a controversial proposal that teachers who volunteer and undergo training be allowed to carry guns.

The 446-page report by the 15-member Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission details what members believe happened before, during and after the Feb. 14 shooting attack that left 14 students and three staff members dead and 17 wounded.

The report, which the commission sent to Gov. Rick Scott (R), incoming governor Ron DeSantis (R) and the legislature, is also critical of the Broward County sheriff’s deputies who failed to confront suspect Nikolas Cruz, and of Sheriff Scott Israel, whose office did not have a policy requiring them to rush the three-story freshman building where the shooting happened. Israel’s critics hope the report will result in DeSantis suspending Israel shortly after the new governor takes office Tuesday. Israel has said that he has done nothing to warrant his removal.

The report also details failures in the county school district’s security program that members believe allowed Cruz, a former student known to have emotional and behavioral problems, to enter campus while carrying an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle in a bag.

Cruz, 20, has pleaded not guilty in the shooting, but his attorneys said he would plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

The commission includes law enforcement, education and mental-health professionals, a legislator and the fathers of two slain students.

— Associated Press

WISCONSIN

Police chase ends with

three dead in icy river

A toddler, her young mother and a man died when their vehicle plunged into a frigid river while being chased by Milwaukee police.

Surveillance video shows the vehicle speeding and the driver losing control before the SUV crashed into the Kinnickinnic River Monday night. It’s unclear who was driving the vehicle.

Sgt. Sheronda Grant, a police spokeswoman, said an officer tried to stop the vehicle because it matched the description of a car involved in two separate armed robberies on Monday. When the vehicle took off, the officer chased it.

The body of the toddler’s 19-year-old mother was recovered from the water Monday. Divers found the bodies of a 2-year-old girl and a 29-year-old man on Tuesday afternoon after the SUV was removed from the water.

Grant didn’t know whether the toddler was in the car when the robberies were committed, or how many people were robbed.

Police have not released the identities of the three people who died.

— Associated Press