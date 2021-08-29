“I am going to do track and field in high school. I am doing (Jobs for Delaware Graduates) and (Junior) ROTC, and later in my future, I want to do military and be in the National Guard,” she said. “When I come here, I just feel like it’s more motivation. … You push through. Yes, you’re going to go through pain. You’re going to fail. But you’re also going to be successful in something that you did.”