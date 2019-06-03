DOVER, Del. — Police in Delaware say a 17-year-old boy is dead after crashing a motorcycle.

Dover police say the incident happened about 12:40 p.m. Sunday at Garrison Oak Technology/Business Park.

Officials say Ryan Bundschuh of Felton was operating a 2007 Kawasaki ZX6 and was performing a “wheelie,” with the front wheel off the ground. The motorcycle struck a curb, ejecting Bundschuh and striking a pole. A friend called 911.

Bundschuh was pronounced dead at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital.

