The plaintiffs also allege that the rule’s effective date, set for Aug. 14, is impractical and harmful.

The regulation, championed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, grants new rights to the accused, chiefly by creating a quasi-judicial process with live hearings and granting them the right to have advisers or attorneys to cross examine their accusers.

The new regulation falls under the federal civil rights law known as Title IX, which bars discrimination on the basis of sex in federally funded schools.

The suit is led by attorneys general in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and California. All 18 state attorneys general who signed on are Democrats.

— Laura Meckler

OHIO

Justice blocks order

to move prisoners

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor put a temporary hold on a judge’s decision that said prison officials should begin moving hundreds of prisoners from an Ohio facility with a high rate of coronavirus infection.

The Trump administration had asked the court for a stay of the ruling, and to take up the issue itself. But Sotomayor’s brief order said only that the stay would be in place until the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit had a chance to weigh in. Arguments are scheduled in that court for Friday.

Based on a directive from U.S. District Judge James Gwin, prison officials identified 837 prisoners who were particularly vulnerable because of their age or underlying medical conditions. Gwin said officials should consider compassionate release, home confinement or transfer to a different facility.

The administration said it was going to have to transfer the first batch of 128 inmates on Friday without the Supreme Court’s intervention.

— Robert Barnes

NEW YORK

Judge refuses early release for Madoff

Dying Ponzi king Bernard Madoff lost his bid for early release from prison Thursday when the judge who sentenced him to 150 years behind bars said he intended for him to die there and nothing has happened in the past 11 years to change his mind.

Judge Denny Chin, who now sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit, noted the continuing suffering of Madoff’s thousands of victims who lost $17.5 billion when a decades-long scheme that deceived them into thinking their money was invested properly was exposed in December 2008.

Madoff, 82, housed at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, N.C., had requested compassionate release, which lets some prisoners go home if they are likely to die within 18 months. Prison authorities had determined Madoff was likely to die within 18 months of kidney disease.

