A second shooting victim, a 15-year-old girl, was treated and released from a hospital, police said.

Authorities did not immediately announce formal charges against the suspect or say when he would be in court.

Rosemont Police Sgt. Joe Balogh also did not disclose details of the suspect’s capture, but told the Daily Herald that the man was apprehended by Rosemont officers. A nationwide arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for the suspect.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the shooting occurred near the mall’s food court during an argument that escalated into violence. Frightened shoppers ran for cover and the mall was locked down.

Authorities said surveillance video shows the suspect pulling out a weapon and shooting at Valdes, striking him. Valdes was later pronounced dead at a hospital.