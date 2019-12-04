They had been there since Saturday. The cabin is located about 6 miles (10 kilometers) off the main road along an unplowed road that was buried under a 2-foot (0.60-meter) snowfall, WLUC-TV reported.

Road Commission Assistant Engineer Darrell Cass said a plow truck sent to the site got stuck before a grader freed it. That vehicle then got within a quarter-mile (0.40-kilometer) of the cabin and Emergency Medical Services took over and got the family out safely.

The owner of LaBranche Tavern housed the family for about five hours, giving them coffee and hot cocoa, before they left for home hours later.

Tavern owner Lauri Carlson says she was happy she could help “so they could be safe and be warm.”

