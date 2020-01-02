Erickson’s attorneys also entered a notice to introduce possible evidence of his mental condition, and the teen will now be evaluated by a psychiatrist.

Erickson is accused of joining Alec McKinney, 16, in opening fire in a classroom using guns taken from Erickson’s house. Kendrick Castillo, 18, was killed after he and two other students rushed one of the shooters.

Erickson’s lawyers have argued that he was pressured to participate by McKinney, who had befriended him shortly before the shooting.

Last month, a judge found that McKinney should be tried as an adult. He has not yet entered a plea.

