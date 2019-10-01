Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokeswoman Jackie Calzadilla says the threats were made on Instagram. She says both students could be charged with a felony. School officials are investigating whether additional students were involved.

Calzadilla says additional officers were at the middle school Tuesday as a precaution.

The school district says it’s received 18 threats since the beginning of the school year. Five resulted in arrests.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD