Violence broke out as a group of 200 to 300 people protested the arrest of a Black man who shouted at restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat. Protesters toppled two statues outside the state Capitol and threw a Molotov cocktail into a government building.
Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the two Madison women were being held on tentative charges of substantial battery and robbery with use of force, the State Journal reported.
Paramedics treated Carpenter, but he decided against going to the hospital.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.