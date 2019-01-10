SAN FRANCISCO — Two passengers who turned unruly on an Aeromexico flight were arrested and one passenger was hospitalized after waiting several hours on the tarmac at Oakland International Airport.

Alameda County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said Aeromexico Flight 622 from Guadalajara was scheduled to land at San Francisco International Airport on Thursday morning but was diverted to Oakland because of fog.

Kelly said passengers grew restless as the plane stayed on the tarmac more than three hours, and some complained of lack of air circulation.

Sheriff units responded to reports of an unruly passenger and upon arrival arrested two passengers for interfering with the flight crew.

One woman who said she had trouble breathing was taken to a hospital.

Aeromexico did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

