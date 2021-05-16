Valdo Ceneteio said he jumped in to try to help after hearing an adult calling for help.
“One of the kid’s arms, I saw it and right when I saw it, I jumped right after him,” Centeio told WCVB-TV. “But I guess he went all the way down because they were telling me it’s 40 feet down, so that’s why I couldn’t find him. I looked, I looked and I looked, and the water was way too dark.”
Emergency crews were called to the park around 7:30 p.m. The boys’ bodies were recovered after 9 p.m.
Mayor Robert Sullivan said grief counselors were available Sunday at the middle school the boys attended.
“This is just a tragic day here in the city and our prayers and condolences go out to the family,” he said. “My title is mayor, but my job is dad. I’m a dad of three kids. I cannot even fathom what this family is going through.”