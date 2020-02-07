JOLIET, Ill. — A 19-year-old man suspected of spraying disinfectant inside a Walmart in suburban Chicago while announcing to startled customers that he was infected with the new coronavirus turned himself in to police.

Tyler Wallace, of Joliet, was scheduled to appear in bond court on Friday afternoon after turning himself in on Thursday, the Chicago Tribune reported. He is charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, retail theft and criminal trespass to property. A 17-year-old boy who police allege was with Wallace at the store last Sunday was arrested on misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.