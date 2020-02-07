Police allege that Wallace put a surgical mask over his mouth and put a homemade sign on his back that read “Caution I have the coronavirus,” then walked through the store spraying Lysol on clothing, produce and other items, causing nearly $10,000 in damage.
Police do not believe that either teen has the new virus that has sickened more than 31,400 people worldwide and killed more than 630 people in China.
“It appears to have been a prank that went too far,” Joliet Police Sgt. Chris Botzum said.
