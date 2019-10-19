Kansas City police have identified the victims as 40-year-old Larry Barnes, 38-year-old Brandy Jones, and 42-year-old Larona Jones.
Court records say Lynnsey Jones told police she killed all three “because I’m a bad person,” Sykes denied any involvement in the shootings.
According to court records, Sykes was on parole for a Kansas slaying.
The suspects are jailed on $500,000 cash bond. Online court records don’t list attorneys for them.
