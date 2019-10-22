Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Franzblau, however, described the pair as corrupt officers “who betrayed their badges and used their police powers to lie, cheat and steal.”
Prosecutors allege that the 45-year-old Elizondo and the 37-year-old Salgado stole property and falsified police reports while working as gang officers. They say the crimes occurred at least between June of 2017 and January of 2018.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD