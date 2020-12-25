The three injured children were aged 3, 8 and 10, and the mother was holding the 3-year-old in her arms when she jumped, officials said. The 8-year-old girl and the 10-year-old boy suffered third-degree burns. They were all taken to a hospital.
A cause of the fire was not immediately known. An official described it as an “extensive fire throughout the house.”
