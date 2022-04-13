2 children found dead in Miami after 911 hang-up calls

MIAMI — Police officers found two young children dead after responding to several 911 hang-up calls from an apartment in Miami, officials said.
Their cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.
The children appeared to be about 6 and 3 years old, Vega said.
Police officers spoke to a woman at the scene “who appeared to be irate or going through a crisis,” Vega said. Her relationship to the children remained unclear. The Miami Herald reported that investigators were expected to question the 41-year-old woman.
No additional details were immediately released.